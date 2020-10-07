The UK government has launched a specialist taskforce looking into reducing the quarantine period for people arriving back in the UK.

Under the current guidelines, travellers arriving in the UK from countries with high coronavirus rates have to self-isolate for 14 days - something which airlines and the tourism industry says is having a detrimental impact on their businesses.

The Department for Health and Department for Transport will work together to look at new testing schemes whereby customers or companies may pay for a private coronavirus test to reduce the isolation period.

Private sector testing would be used in order to not take away capacity from the NHS, the Global Travel Taskforce said.

Alternative testing pilot schemes may be announced with foreign countries, as well examining if self-isolation before take-off could reduce the 14 day mandatory quarantine period.

The Global Travel Taskforce said it will "work at pace with industry on implementation and to identify options to reduce the self-isolation period while protecting public health".

They added they hoped the measures would help boost consumer confidence in the industry. Initial recommendations are set to be put forward next month.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The current measures at the border have saved lives. Our understanding of the science now means we can intensify efforts to develop options for a testing regime and help reinvigorate our world-leading travel sector.

“This new taskforce will not only help us move towards safer, smoother international travel as we continue to battle this virus but will also support global connectivity – helping facilitate more Covid secure travel whilst protecting the population from imported cases.”

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It is vital we do everything we can to control the spread of the virus and our measures at the borders are designed to help keep the country safe, by preventing imported cases of Covid-19.

“We know how these measures have a significant impact on people’s lives and on the travel and tourism industries, so we are working hard across government to explore ways to open up international travel in a safe way.”

The group will consult closely with partners from the aviation, travel, healthcare and testing sectors as well as the devolved administrations to implement measures to support the recovery of the travel sector.