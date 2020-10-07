Sir Keir Starmer has said it is "obvious that something's gone wrong" in areas under increased restrictions, telling Boris Johnson cases are rising in 19 local lockdown areas, despite measures being introduced two months ago.At Prime Minister's Questions, he accused Mr Johnson of governing in "hindsight", accusing him of reacting to Covid-19 developments, rather than working to avoid them occurring in the first place.

"There's a pattern here," he said, "on care homes, protective equipment, exams, testing.

"The prime minister ignores the warning signs, hurtles towards a car crash, then looks in the rear mirror, says 'what's all that about?' "

The Labour leader referenced a number areas, including Burnley, which has seen a huge increase in case rates since being put under local lockdown - from 21 infections per 100,000 to 434.

"It's obvious that something's gone wrong here, so what's the prime minister going to do about it?" he asked.

The prime minister rubbished accusations that local lockdowns are not working, saying the government would continue with them, as he attacked the Labour leader for offering support on restrictions before retracting it.

Sir Keir asked the prime minister to explain why why particular restrictions have been introduced, adding that there is a "lack of clarity" on what the threshold is for new rules.

"The prime minister can't explain why an area's gone into restriction, he can't explain what the restrictions are, he can't explain how restrictions end, this is getting ridiculous," he said.

"For example, in the Prime Minister's own local authority Hillingdon, today there are 62 cases per 100,000 yet no local restrictions. But in 20 local areas across England, restrictions were imposed when infection rates were much lower. In Kirklees it was just 29 per 100,000.

"Local communities, Prime Minister, genuinely don't understand these differences. Can he please explain for them?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I wish I could pretend that everything was going to be rosy in the Midlands or indeed in London where, alas, we are also seeing infections rise.

"That is why we need a concerted national effort, we need to follow the guidance, we need hands, face, space, get a test if you have symptoms and obey the rule of six."

Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson to publish the evidence that shows there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants, and to "review the rule" if he cannot do so.

"Next week, this House will vote on whether to approve the 10pm rule. The Prime Minister knows that there are deeply-held views across the country in different ways on this. One question is now screaming out: is there a scientific basis for the 10pm rule?"

Mr Johnson replied: "The basis on which we set out the curtailment of hospitality was the basis on which he accepted it two weeks ago - that is to reduce the spread of the virus and that is our objective."

The prime minister was accused of "intergalactic incompetence" over a recent testing data error which stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being passed to the NHS Test and Trace system.

He said the error has resulted in thousands of people "walking around when they should have been self isolating".

"£12 billion has been invested in this system yet a basic Excel error brings it down - no wonder it's been described as intergalactic incompetence."

Sir Keir asked why it took "so long to catch this error", to which the PM said: "The crucial thing is, yes, of course there has been an error, but the data points that we're looking at, the cases don't change the basic distribution of the disease.

Mr Johnson has said work is still ongoing to "chase" up the contacts and the computer problem has been "fixed".