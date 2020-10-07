Policeman charged over George Floyd’s murder released on $1m bail

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd has been released from prison after posting $1 million bail.

Derek Chauvin posted the bond on Wednesday, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

It has not been made clear where the money came from, but The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, who have provided legal funds, confirmed they were not the source.

Under the conditions of his release, he must attend all court appearances, cannot have any direct or indirect contact — including social media — with any members of Floyd’s family, cannot work in law enforcement or security, and must not possess any firearms ammunition.

Mr Floyd, a black man in handcuffs, died on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes as Mr Floyd said he could not breathe.

George Floyd’s funeral procession arrives at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery, in Pearland, Texas Credit: Eric Gay/AP

His death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial.

Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.