Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Art is helping to shine a light on one of history's untold stories, as a portrait of Queen Victoria's African goddaughter goes on display at English Heritage.

The charity put the painting on show as part of a plan to feature portraits of "overlooked" black figures connected with English Heritage sites, so more people learn about Sarah's remarkable life.

Aged just 5, Sarah Forbes Bonetta was orphaned and sold into slavery in west Africa.

She would go on to become Queen Victoria's goddaughter, and an accomplished musician.