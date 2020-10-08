There had been a further 17,540 positive cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, the government has announced.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 561,815.

Last Thursday, an increase of 6,914 cases in 24 hours was reported. The daily growth this Thursday is 1.5 times that.

Additionally, figures show 368 Covid-19 hospital patients in England were in ventilation beds, up from 285 a week ago - a 30% increase.

The overall number of Covid-19 hospital patients in the country increased by 66%. There were 3,044 as of Thursday, while a week ago there were 1,995.

The Government also said a further 77 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday. This brings the UK total to 42,592.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 524 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Tuesday, compared with 310 a week earlier.

England

A further 43 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,323, NHS England said.

Patients were aged between 32 and 99-years-old. All but one patient, aged 71, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between August 10 and October 7. Most were on or after October 6.

Eight other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There has been a further 638 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 28,262.

Public Health Wales said one further death had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,644.

277 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Wednesday, up from 211 a week earlier. 27 patients were in ventilation beds, down from 29 a week earlier.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 1,027 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,787.

Five further deaths have been recorded, which brings the total death toll in the country up to 2,538.

In Scotland, 319 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Wednesday, up from 137 a week earlier, with 28 in ventilation beds, up from 15 a week earlier.

Northern Ireland

On Thursday, the Department of Health notified one further death and 5,920 new positive cases of Covid-19.

The total number of deaths in the country is now 587 and the total number of positive cases is 17,110.

106 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 89 a week earlier. 11 were in ventilation beds as of Wednesday, up from seven a week earlier.