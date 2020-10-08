The Greek islands of Lesvos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos have been removed from the UK's travel quarantine list, after a decrease in confirmed coronavirus cases, the Department for Transport said.

Anyone arriving in the UK from those places after 4am on Saturday October 10 will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

No countries have been removed from the travel corridor list this week.

The Foreign Office has also updated its travel advice with the islands now exempt from the global advisory against non-essential travel.

The Department for Transport said the Joint Biosecurity Centre latest risk assessment "indicates that the risks to UK public health from travellers returning from these destinations has decreased to an acceptable level".

The introduction of "regional travel corridors" means the list is likely to get a lot more complex, with islands now being considered separate to their mainlands.

Popular destinations such as France and Spain are among the countries which were once considered safe, but have been removed from the list following spikes in coronavirus cases.