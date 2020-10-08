People from BAME backgrounds are more likely to die within 28 days than Caucasian people after testing positive for coronavirus, data from the last three months reveals.

A report showed white people were more likely to die within 60 days of a positive test for the disease whereas people from BAME backgrounds were more likely to die within just 28 days.

Public Health England's surveillance report also revealed that since the end of June, coronavirus infection rates have been highest in the North West of England, while people aged 20-29 have tested positive more than other age groups have.

Region

Incidence rates for coronavirus were highest in North West - there were 877 cases for every 100,000 people there.

The region was well ahead of that with the second-highest rate, the North East, which has an incidence rate of 651 out of 100,000.

The South West had the lowest rate. 145 people out of 100,000 tested positive in the region.

1) North West - 887/100,000

2) North East - 651/100,000

3) Yorkshire and the Humber - 602/100,000

4) West Midlands - 392/100,000

5) East Midlands - 364/100,000

6) London - 248/100,000

7) East of England - 166/100,000

9) South East - 145/100,000

8) South West - 134/100,000

Gender and age

From June 29, women aged between 20 and 29 were more likely to test positive for Covid-19 than any other demographic. They made up 12% of all cases. Men aged 20 to 29 followed close behind, making up 11% of cases.

Those aged between 0-9 years were least likely to test positive. Both males and females in this group made up just 4% of all cases.

In the last couple of weeks, women aged 10 to 19, as opposed to those aged 20 to 29, were the most likely to have coronavirus. 12,292 people within this group have tested positive.

Men and women aged over 80 were more likely to die from coronavirus than any other age group. 60% of those that died within 60 days of testing positive were in this group.

Ethnicity

People from black, Asian or other ethnic groups continued to make up a disproportionate amount of coronavirus cases. They accounted for 29.8% of cases since June 29, despite making up just 13% of the UK's population.

BAME individuals were also more likely to die within 28 days of contracting coronavirus than within 60 days. 17.1% of those with the virus who died within 28 days were BAME, while the same group made up 12.7% of those who died within 60 days.

On the other hand, white people accounted for 82.9% of those who died within 28 days and 87.3% of those who died within 60 days.