Covid lockdown restrictions and pub closures in North dominate UK newspaper front pages
The government's latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions that could see pubs in northern England close temporarily to limit the spread of the virus has dominated Thursday's front pages.
Headlines in the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror question the effectiveness of local lockdowns.
Several newspapers, including the Metro and The Telegraph, refer to Labour's research that suggests local lockdowns are not helping limit the spread of the virus.
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail's headline reads: "Major study reveals Covid rules may increase deaths... For Britain's sake, Mail asks: So when will they listen?"
The Sun
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror reports that infections are rising in 19 of the 20 areas under new coronavirus restrictions.
The Daily Telegraph
The Times
The Guardian
Metro
Financial Times
The Financial Times also leads on tougher coronavirus restrictions, reaporting that the government plans to follow Scotland's lead by closing pubs in northern England.