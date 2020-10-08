The government's latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions that could see pubs in northern England close temporarily to limit the spread of the virus has dominated Thursday's front pages.

Headlines in the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror question the effectiveness of local lockdowns.

Several newspapers, including the Metro and The Telegraph, refer to Labour's research that suggests local lockdowns are not helping limit the spread of the virus.

The Daily Mail's headline reads: "Major study reveals Covid rules may increase deaths... For Britain's sake, Mail asks: So when will they listen?"

The Daily Mirror reports that infections are rising in 19 of the 20 areas under new coronavirus restrictions.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Labour's opposition to lockdown restrictions.

Thursday's front page for The Times.

The Guardian leads with stricter coronavirus curbs.

Metro leads on the coronavirus crisis.

The Financial Times also leads on tougher coronavirus restrictions, reaporting that the government plans to follow Scotland's lead by closing pubs in northern England.