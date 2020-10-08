Anil Patel speaks to Good Morning Britain about his 156-day battle with coronavirus.

A father who spent 156 days in hospital and two months in ICU with coronavirus has finally been discharged.

Dad-of-two Anil Patel was moved to a rehabilitation centre in Essex after his epic hospital stay which included two month sedation in intensive care.

Mr Patel said he is looking forward to returning home next month in time for his two daughters' birthdays. For his entire stay, he only got to see his family for 20 minutes due to visiting restrictions.

Thanking the nurses who treated him at King George Hospital, Ilford, Mr Patel told Good Morning Britain: "The way they looked after me, the nurses especially and the doctors of course, the consultants, they all did a fantastic job with me.

"I can remember I used to get angry with them, snappy and all that, but they were always kind to me."

He added: "If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here now."

Mr Patel wished GMB presenter Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper, who fell seriously ill with coronavirus, well.

"I hear Kate's husband is ill like me," he said. "I wish him really well."

Garraway replied: "He's still fighting on like you, not through the woods yet but thank you so much for thinking of that."