Donald Trump has said he will not take part in a virtual debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates made a change to the format following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

On Thursday, the commission said it made the decision in order to "protect the health and safety of all involved".

It said the debate, scheduled for October 15, would take the form of a "town meeting", in which the candidates "participate from separate remote locations".

In a Fox Business interview, Trump said that arrangement is “not acceptable to us".

He also accused moderators of trying to protect Joe Biden.

It comes after President Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for coronavirus last week.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump left Walter Reed hospital after three nights of treatment for Covid-19.

He has since played down the virus by comparing it to the seasonal flu and urged his Twitter followers not to "be afraid of Covid" or let it "dominate" their lives.

The president had previously said he planned to attend next week's debate with Mr Biden when it was due to be face-to-face.