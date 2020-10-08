Few of us thought 2020 would bring much worth savouring - but British vineyards are reporting an "excellent" vintage.

Long days of sunshine combined with warm evenings and just the right rainfall has got the sector buzzing with excitement.

The industry has beaten the coronavirus lockdown and come back stronger than ever.

A survey for ITV News revealed around 375,000 new vines have been planted this year in Britain.

Online sales have reached a new record during the Covid lockdown - some British producers have told us of 1,000% increases.

One leading expert, Oz Clarke, told us this could be the best year yet for the sector.Behind the scenes, British wine makers have had to battle the impacts of coronavirus.

Migrant workers travel and accommodation were impacted; closure of bars and restaurants devastated sales; social distancing in the wine pressing plants has led to big change.

Yet they are now harvesting a crop expected to be a very high quality vintage. Theirs is a success many will be happy to drink to.