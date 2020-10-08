John Lennon at 80: His life in pictures Friday 9 October 2020, 12:01amFriday would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Beatles star John Lennon.The musician died in 1980 in New York after he was shot by Mark David Chapman.Here the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.Comedian Peter Cook talking to John Lennon in 1966 Credit: PAThe Beatles in 1967 Credit: PAThe Beatles at a recording session in London in 1967 Credit: PAGeorge Harrison and John Lennon depart London Airport in 1965 Credit: PAJohn Lennon with his then wife Cynthia Lennon at Heathrow Airport in 1968 Credit: PAJohn Lennon at the recording studio in 1967 Credit: PAThe Beatles showing their MBE Insignias in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in 1965 Credit: PAThe Beatles board a plane in London in 1966 Credit: PAThe Beatles arrive for the premiere of their film Help in 1965 Credit: PA