The UK has reached a "perilous moment" in the coroanavirus pandemic, Matt Hancock has warned, as the country struggles to deal with a rising number of cases.

The Health Secretary said he was "very worried" about the surge in Covid-19 cases across various regions in the UK, with Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle among the worst hit.

A record 17,540 Covid-19 cases were recorded in a single day on Thursday, while hospital admissions and ICU admissions also climbing in some parts of the country.

Mr Hancock said that the Government strategy was simple, to “suppress the virus – supporting the economy, education and the NHS – until a vaccine can make us safe”.

He also said the government strategy to tackling the virus in the first wave might have changed as more now is known about people passing the virus who are asymptomatic.

New figures show that there were 3,044 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of Thursday, up from 1,995 a week ago, while 368 Covid-19 hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 285 a week ago.

In his conference speech to health leaders Mr Hancock said: “We are at a perilous moment in the course of this pandemic.

Different restrictions are in place across the UK Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

“I am very worried about the growth in the number of cases, especially in the North West and the North East of England, parts of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and parts of Yorkshire."

He added: “We know from bitter experience that the more coronavirus spreads, the harder it is to do all the other vital work of the NHS too.”

“The message to the public must be that we all have a part to play to control this virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock promised MPs a vote ‘wherever possible’ on coronavirus rules before they came into force Credit: House of Commons/PA

“Our strategy is simple, suppress the virus, supporting the economy, education and the NHS until a vaccine can make us safe.”

Mr Hancock said hospitalisations in the North West were doubling every fortnight, with a sharp rise in admissions of those over-60.

It comes after Downing Street set out the figures showing why action had already been taken in the North East and North West.

In the North East, hospital admissions are up by 35% from 65 to 88 in the seven days to October 1, in comparison to a peak of 507 on April 1.

17,540 Number of coronavirus cases recorded in 24 hours up to 9am on Thursday

There were 69 patients on ventilators on October 1 compared to 43 on September 24, and a peak of 302 on April 11.

In the North West, admissions are up 60% from 80 to 128 in the seven days to October 1, compared to a peak of 477 on April 9.

There were 89 patients on ventilators on October 4, compared to 60 on September 24 and a peak of 350 on April 18.