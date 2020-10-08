The government has refused to confirm if pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England, despite multiple reports suggesting the measure could be brought in as early as Monday.

Government ministers are weighing up the additional restrictions, according to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV News "no decision has been taken yet" but failed to cite any evidence that the measure could be beneficial in lowering infection rates.

Mr Jenrick refused to disclose any evidence Covid spreads in the areas that could be hit by further restrictions.

He said: "It is common sense that, with a virus that spread between individuals, the more interaction you have indoors - the more likely it is that the virus will spread."

Pressed on whether the government was now basing policy on "common sense", Mr Jenrick turned to international comparisons to support the policy.

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener quizzes Robert Jenrick on the evidence behind the move:

Mr Jenrick told ITV News the UK was "not an outlier" in considering temporary closure of some hospitality venues.

The Communities Secretary made comparisons with Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria where, he says, similar measures are in place.

Government ministers are said to be weighing up the new measures as infection rates soar in cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The move would be a hammer blow to the hospitality industry which is already struggling with the 10pm curfew.

Pubs and restaurants in Manchester have stayed open through local coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA

Infection rates in Liverpool and Manchester have risen to 552 and 542 people per 100,000 people respectively in recent days. In Newcastle, the infection rate is 480 per 100,000 people.

For context, the UK imposes quarantine restrictions on travellers returning from foreign countries where the infection rate is more than 20 people per 100,000 people.

Downing Street and the Department of Health and Social Care have so far declined to comment on the reports.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a further tightening of restrictions in Scotland from 6pm on Friday.

Under the new rules, indoor hospitality venues will only be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm daily, selling food and non-alcoholic drinks only, while outdoor bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until 10pm.

In the five regions with the highest number of cases – including Glasgow and Edinburgh – licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-day period, although they can offer takeaway services.