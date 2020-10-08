Researchers say that prompt restrictions in response to coronavirus can reduce "peak demand" for hospital intensive care units but may prolong the epidemic and even lead to more deaths long-term.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh reassessed a study by Professor Neil Ferguson and colleagues at Imperial College London which prompted social restrictions implemented in March.

The study, known as Report 9, predicted hundreds of thousands of deaths if no action was taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Using a model called 'CovidSim', a model using 70 million simulated people based on UK demographics, to study behaviours such as travelling to work, school, university and hospitals.

The study found that while restrictions such as closing schools during the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the reproduction rate, it could actually increase the overall death rate from the disease.

It also found that social distancing is a more effective tool at reducing deaths when only employed by people over 70, compared with amongst the general population, the University of Edinburgh said.

The researchers wrote in the British Medical Journal: “The findings of this study suggest that prompt interventions were shown to be highly effective at reducing peak demand for intensive care unit (ICU) beds but also prolong the epidemic, in some cases resulting in more deaths long-term.

“This happens because Covid-19 related mortality is highly skewed towards older age groups.

“In the absence of an effective vaccination programme, none of the proposed mitigation strategies in the UK would reduce the predicted total number of deaths below 200,000.”

They added: “In the absence of an effective vaccine for Covid-19, school closures would result in more overall deaths than no school closures.”

The study suggests social distancing is a more effective tool at reducing deaths when only employed by people over 70. Credit: PA

They point out that when the interventions are lifted, there is still a large proportion of the population susceptible and a substantial number still infected.

“This then leads to a second wave of infections that can result in more deaths, but later,” they wrote.

The authors said that the final death toll from Covid-19 depends largely on the age of those infected and not the overall number of cases.

They added that the modelling suggests that there needs to be some sort of prioritisation of aims in tackling the crisis – reducing the case numbers, reducing the death toll or reducing the burden on intensive care units.

Graeme Ackland, professor of computer simulation from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Physics and Astronomy who led the study, said: “In the short-term, closing schools contributed to reducing the severity of the first wave, to the extent that Nightingale hospitals were not needed, but the decision has left us more vulnerable to subsequent waves of infection.

“Mitigating a Covid-19 epidemic requires very different strategies for different age groups and a different strategy from an influenza epidemic, with more focus on shielding elderly and vulnerable people.”

Commenting on the study, Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The headline result – that school closures in March could lead to a larger death toll over time – is intriguing and may cause some concern. In fact, this result applies to a specific, and probably unrealistic, scenario and should not be interpreted as a prediction.

“Nonetheless, this counterintuitive result does shed some light on the current debate about whether to allow herd immunity to build up in age groups that rarely experience severe consequences of infection."

He added: “Though the modelled scenario may be unrealistic, it does illustrate the general principle that, of itself, lockdown solves an immediate crisis without providing a long-term solution.

"In trying to keep the epidemic suppressed, we risk a recurrent cycle of restrictions of one form or another.

“Perhaps the key lesson that should be drawn from this study is the warning that if we allow short-term thinking to dictate our response to Covid-19 then we may not make the best decisions for minimising the public health burden over the longer term.”

A spokesperson for Imperial’s Covid-19 Response Team, which produced Report 9, said: “This provides further independent confirmation that Imperial’s modelling in March was robust, reproducible and sound in its conclusions.

“We welcome this independent analysis of Report 9 as we continue to advance our understanding of the early epidemic.”

A government spokesperson said: “At every stage of our response we have been guided by the advice of experts and took decisive action from the outset to support the NHS and save lives.

“We have been doing everything we can to ensure the most vulnerable people in our society are protected. This includes testing all residents and staff in care homes, providing over 228 million items of PPE, ring-fencing over £1.1 billion to prevent infections in care homes and making a further £3.7 billion available to councils to address pressures caused by the pandemic.”