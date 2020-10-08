Ask a question, then ask it again, is the advice the head of a mental health charity gives for helping to tackle suicide.

“Persist, we talk about asking questions and asking them twice,” Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), told ITV News.

The charity is leading a movement against suicide and communication is "so vitally important" in this fight, Simon says.

Not everyone has someone to speak to, or perhaps there is stigma or shame that prevents people from talking, but helplines can bridge that gap.

Simon said: “You can rid yourself of any embarrassment, any shame, the CALM helpline and all others, are completely, non-judgemental, and talking really, really helps.”

He says never tell someone who is suffering with mental health problems to “pull yourself together”.

“We would never talk about a physical condition with that sort of response and we shouldn’t do that with an emotion or mental health condition.”

He adds that talking to doctors is important, especially for men who are less likely to seek medical healthcare for mental health issues.

Dan McGurk spoke to ITV News about losing his brother to suicide.

“He was a typical quiet man, so he didn’t talk about things, everything was quite quiet, he didn’t like talking about his feelings,” Dan said.

“I never thought he would take his life.”

Dan thinks pride got in the way of his brother talking about his feelings.

“Pride is a massive thing for men, that we struggle with, we’ve been the major breadwinners, to go to work and we have to look after our families, or be tough and strong and not allowed to cry,” he said.

“They need to know that it’s alright to talk about it, that will help, that will make you feel a lot better.

“Most things can be sorted whether that’s money, gambling or relationships, or jobs.

“I’ve always found it quite easy to talk and that’s probably what’s kept me alive really.

“It’s psychology. You know the answers, but until you speak to a professional or somebody, and you get their feedback, then it sinks in.”

ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking has collaborated with mental health charities to launch its 'Help Our Helplines' campaign in the run up to World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The campaign will raise funds to support helplines to tackle Britain's mental health emergency.