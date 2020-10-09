Video report by ITV News Correspondent Chloe Keedy

As part of October's Black History Month, ITV News has been celebrating the outstanding contribution Black Britons have made to the UK.

Barrister Alexandra Wilson has been fighting for change in the UK through her profession.

As a young black woman, Alexandra tells us about how she's been mistaken for a defendant on multiple occasions, what needs to be done to root our suspected racism in the judicial system, and helping others follow in her footsteps.