The Chancellor is to announce further support for jobs and businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns amid calls to help the hardest-hit industries and regions.

Rishi Sunak will detail “the next stage” of the Jobs Support Scheme on Friday, ahead of new restrictions expected for the hospitality sector.

Cities in northern England and other areas suffering a surge in Covid-19 cases may have pubs and restaurants closed among measures to combat the spread.

A Treasury spokeswoman said: “The Chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today, that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months.”

Sources were saying it was wrong to describe the new package as a local furlough scheme, which some have called for the Government to develop.

The furlough scheme, which has supported millions of workers and warded off larger levels of job losses, will cease at the end of the month.

It will be replaced by the less generous Jobs Support Scheme, where the Government will pay up to 22% of wages for workers who come back part-time.

Ministers are expected to outline a three-tier local lockdown system on Monday, which may see high-risk individuals told to stay at home for months and fresh measures for businesses.

There are particular concerns for the hospitality sector, as it faces new restrictions with data indicating it is linked to a significant number of transmissions.

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty on Thursday briefed MPs representing constituencies in northern England and the Midlands, where infection rates are at their highest.

He showed them evidence that 30% of infections are coming from hospitality settings, including restaurants, bars and cafes, according to business minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast: “It is only right that we take action with the local leadership, with public health local teams, because they know their area best.”.