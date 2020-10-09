There has been a further 13,864 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, the government has said.

This brings the total number of cases in the UK to 575,679.

The government also said a further 87 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday. This brings the UK total to 42,679.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Separate figures show there were 3,090 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of Friday, up from 2,088 a week ago, while 367 Covid-19 hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 310 a week ago.

A total of 491 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Wednesday, compared with 328 a week earlier.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 1,246 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,033.

Six further deaths have been recorded, which brings the total death toll in the country up to 2,544.

377 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 154 a week earlier, with 31 in ventilation beds, up from 17 a week earlier.

Scotland recorded 1,246 cases of Covid-19. Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 766 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,028.

Public Health Wales said two further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,646.

284 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 214 a week earlier, with 26 in ventilation beds, down from 32 a week earlier.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Department of Health notified no further deaths and 1,080 new positive cases of Covid-19.

The total number of deaths in the country remains at 587, while the total number of positive cases has risen to 18,190.

120 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Wednesday, up from 90 a week earlier, with 11 in ventilation beds as of Thursday, up from seven a week earlier.