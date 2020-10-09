Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs on Monday, as the three-tier "traffic light" system simplifying local Covid restrictions is set to be introduced across England.

Mr Johnson will outline the new "tiered" approach to how local Covid situations will be treated.

The three tiers, which are also known as Local Covid Alert Levels, are expected to be called medium, high and very high.

Under a very high alert, businesses in the hospitality sector including pubs and bars would have to close, but not restaurants.

The Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister has written to MPs following a meeting with northern leaders on Friday.

People are being asked to wear masks, wash hands regularly and download the NHS Covid App. Credit: PA

The letter from Sir Lister, said: "The rising incidence in parts of the country mean that it is very likely that certain local areas will face further restrictions."

"Given the significant implications for these areas, and noting the vital contribution of local leaders and public health officials to the local response thus far, the Prime Minister is clear that local leaders should be able to help shape the package of the measures in the most concerning areas."

The letter comes as there has been a further 13,864 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health earlier confirmed on Friday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the UK to 575,679.