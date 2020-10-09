Donald Trump will hold his first public event at the White House since his coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday.

It was also announced the US president would be going on his first campaign rally since his positive test as well.

His campaign team confirmed he would be speaking to supporters in Florida on Monday.

Trump tweeted: "Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY!"

Trump's first scheduled public appearances come just over a week after Trump tested positive for the virus.

Trump throws a hat into the crowd at a campaign rally, prior to his positive Covid-19 test. Credit: AP

Hundreds of guests have been invited to the White House for Saturday's event, although Trump will not be mingling among the guests, as he is expected to deliver a speech from the White House balcony.

The events come despite Dr Anthony Fauci, America's leading infectious disease specialist, saying late September's gathering at the White House was a "superspreader event".

Several of Trump's advisors and senior members of the Republican Party tested positive after attending the event. Many did not wear masks or adhere to social distancing measures.

"It was in a situation where people were crowded together and went without wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves," he said in an interview with CBS Radio.

Supporters gather at a Donald Trump campaign rally in September 2020. Credit: AP

Trump has been posting videos on his social media and carrying out phone interviews as he tries to build momentum ahead of the November 3 election.

The Republican has dismissed the idea of a virtual debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden, claiming it would be a "waste of time" and that the event should be in person.