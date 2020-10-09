Economic recovery takes a hit despite Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The UK economy continued its recovery in August, with Gross National Product (GDP) up by 2.1% with the Chancellor's Eat Out to Help Out scheme encouraging consumers to spend.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), it was the fourth consecutive month of growth, after the economy took thumping hit during the strictest Covid-19 lockdown.

The growth is still less than half of what experts had expected, however, and is a major slowdown since July.

Analysts expected that GDP would increase by 4.6%, according to a consensus taken by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

That would have seemed in line with the positive increases in GDP seen in July (6.4%) and in June (9.1%).

But despite the hundreds of millions of pounds invested by the government to get the economy back on its feet in August, recovery still slowed.

ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow suggested the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme had limited impact across the wider economy.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak places an Eat Out to Help Out sticker in the window of a business Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

"The economy continued to recover in August but by less than in recent months," he said.

"There was strong growth in restaurants and accommodation due to the easing of lockdown rules, the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, and people choosing summer ‘staycations’.

He added: "However, many other parts of the service sector recorded muted growth.

Mr Athow did point to construction as a part of the economy that continued to recover, "with a significant boost from housebuilding."

Manufacturing took a hit however, with growth way below pre-pandemic levels - especially car and aircraft production.