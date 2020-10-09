Harry and Meghan told to 'stop interfering' in US election

Harry and Meghan have been told to stop "interfering" in the US election by a Republican congressman.

In a letter sent to the UK ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce, Republican Jason Smith said recent comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were an "inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies", noting the royal family's impartiality on political matters.

Mr Smith cited Harry and Meghan's remarks in a joint broadcast urging Americans to vote and "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negative".

While Harry and Meghan no longer use His or Her Royal Highness, they still retain the use of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Smith claimed allowing the pair to use these titles amounted to "the British Government is effectively condoning interference in the 2020 United States Presidential Election from officials at the highest level of the British establishment".

“It is my view the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family," he continued.

Smith called for his message to be relayed to the Queen, who has the power to revoke their official titles.

Trump has previously said he's 'not a fan' of Meghan. Credit: AP

Buckingham Palace has previously distanced themselves from the remarks made by the couple in September, saying they were made in a "personal capacity".

Donald Trump has previously admitted he is "not a fan" of Meghan last month following her comments.

Trump said he "[wished] a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."

Before marrying Harry but after Trump's election in 2016, Meghan called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" in a TV appearance.