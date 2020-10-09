Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" of being made a Dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Earlier this week, news leaked of damehoods for the household name baker and veteran actress Maureen Lipman, best known for her roles in BT adverts in the 1980s and currently in ITV's Coronation Street.

Ms Berry, who was made a CBE in 2012, is being made a dame for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity, while Ms Lipman is honoured for her services to charity, entertainment and the arts during her 50-year career.

Ms Berry said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" at receiving a damehood, adding: “I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level – in cookery of course.

"However, I am sure they are looking down and smiling."

Kate reveals Mary Berry inspiration behind Prince Louis’ first words Credit: Matt Porteous/BBC

Meanwhile, another national treasure, Sir David Attenborough, receives an upgrade to Knight Grand Cross in the diplomatic list for services to broadcasting and conservation.

Phil Redmond, the creator of Grange Hill, Brookside and Hollyoaks, has been knighted for services to broadcasting and arts in the regions, while writer and director Sally Wainwright, who has been behind some of biggest television dramas in recent years, including Gentleman Jack, is made OBE.

Ms Wainwright said: “I’m pleased that it’s come on the back of Gentleman Jack because I’ve been working on that for 20 years and, for me, it’s been the highlight of my career to be able to write about Anne Lister, so I feel quite emotional, I didn’t expect that.

“So for it to come on the back of that, for me, has been really quite beautiful actually.”

For services to music, British rapper Dizzee Rascal has been been made an MBE, while hip hop duo Krept and Konan are awarded the BEM.

In the entertainment industry, soap star and singer Mica Paris, who recently joined the cast of EastEnders, is being made an MBE for services to music, entertainment and charity.

There are knighthoods for Tommy Steele, dubbed Britain’s “first rock n roll star”, for services to entertainment and charity, and actor David Suchet for services to drama and charity.

There are CBEs for the University of Manchester’s Professor Brian Cox, ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, actor Adrian Lester and singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading.

In sport, former long distance runner Brendan Foster receives a knighthood for services to international and national sport and culture in the North East.

"It is a real privilege to receive this honour," said the athlete, who was presented with his first medal by the Queen at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 50 years ago.

He added: "Since then I‘ve been lucky enough to spend my whole life doing something that I’ve loved from childhood – participating, sharing my enthusiasm through broadcasting and for the last 40 years encouraging thousands to run for pleasure."

Former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas is made a CBE while cricketer Darren Gough is made and MBE.

Several experts working in the science, health and pharmaceutical field have also been recognised for their efforts during the pandemic.

British fashion designer Paul Smith, who was knighted in 2000, is getting an upgrade after being appointed to the prestigious Order of the Companions of Honour, joining the likes of Sir Elton John, JK Rowling and Sir Paul McCartney.

Elsewhere, Tony Gallagher, a multimillionaire property developer who has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Conservative Party and is also a friend of former prime minister David Cameron, is knighted for services to land development and the property business.

The list includes 740 women, which represents 49% of the total, lower than the 50.7% seen in the New Years Honours list last year, while 6% of people being honoured considered themselves to have a disability.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "This year’s honours recipients are a testament to the sort of country we are – caring, compassionate and resolute in the face of a global pandemic. The hard work and dedication of these local, often unsung heroes has helped carry us through. I congratulate them all."