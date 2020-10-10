The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has increased by 15,166 in 24 hours.

As of 9am on Saturday, the new cases brings the total number of cases in the UK to 590,844, the Government has said.

The Government also said a further 81 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday. This brings the UK total to 42,760.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 60 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,439, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 41 and 93 years old. All but five patients, aged 72 to 86, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between March 30 and October 9. Most were on or after October 7.

Seven other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Separate figures show there were 3,225 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of Saturday, up from 2,194 a week ago, while 396 Covid-19 hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 307 a week ago.

A total of 513 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Thursday, compared with 386 a week earlier.

A near empty street in Liverpool as drinkers stay home and follow coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 627 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,654. Public Health Wales said on Saturday a further 21 deaths had been reported, taking the total number of related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,667. But it added that the large increase was the result of a delay in incorporating 17 deaths that occurred in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board area between October 3-7.

In Wales, 291 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Friday, up from 218 a week earlier, with 32 in ventilation beds, the same figure as a week earlier.

Scotland

In Scotland, 397 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Friday, up from 175 a week earlier, with 33 in ventilation beds, up from 19 a week earlier.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 132 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 95 a week earlier, with 10 in ventilation beds as of Friday, up from seven a week earlier.