'Red Wall' Tory MPs form backbench group to campaign for northern England

A group of Conservative MPs in northern England have launched a new campaign group to ensure Boris Johnson delivers on his promise to help the region.

The Northern Research Group said it will pressure the government to stick to their pledge of "levelling up" the north by spending money and increasing infrastructure projects in the area.

So far at least 27 Tory MPs have signed up, many from 'Red Wall' seats which have traditionally been won by Labour at previous general elections.

Speaking on Radio 4's The Week in Westminster, former Northern Powerhouse minister and the leader of the group Jake Berry MP told the programme: "It's almost like a sort of trade union for northern MPs, where we can use our collective muscle and bargaining power together, to make sure that we get the best possible deal on a pan-northern basis.

"This isn't about giving government a bad time, but there are arguments that we collectively as northern MPs make together, to create a compelling case for the government to invest in the north, making sure that this government delivers on it's promise to 'level up' the north, deliver that Northern Powerhouse and create wealth across the north of England.

Boris Johnson has vowed to 'level up' places in the north of England. Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Mr Berry added: "We don't form a government unless we win the north."

Red wall Tory MPs Simon Clark, Sara Britcliffe, Damien Moore, Simon Fell, Mary Robinson, John Stevenson, Peter Gibson and Paul Howell have all joined.