A further 65 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus and another 12,872 have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The latest Covid-19 cases are down on those reported on Saturday, when 15,166 new cases were confirmed and the 13,864 confirmed on Friday.

The latest deaths bring the UK total to 42,825.

Sunday's deaths are also down on the 85 reported on Saturday, but fatalities recorded at the weekend are often lower due to a lag in processing them.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 32 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,471, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 54 and 100 years old. All but one patient, aged 65, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between March 28 and October 10. Most were on or after October 8.

Seven other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

The article will be updated with the relevant figures for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland when they are published.