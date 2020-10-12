Can dogs and other animals help detect Covid?

Video report by Video Producer Natalia Jorquera

Dogs have got a good track record for successfully identifying different types of diseases.

They've been able to detect different types of cancer, malaria, Parkinson's and even the blood sugar level in people with diabetes, which is why they're now they're being recruited in the fight against Covid-19.

Scientists believe that coronavirus changes the way people smell and researchers around the world are training canines to identify that odour, but what else in the animal kingdom could potentially help sniff out the virus?