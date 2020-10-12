A further 13,972 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 617,688.

The Government also said a further 50 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday.

The UK's official coronavirus death toll now stands at 42,875.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

How the figures break down in each nation:

England

A further 36 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,507, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 31 and 97 years old. All but two patients, aged 81 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 8 and October 11. Most were on or after October 10.

No other deaths were reported without a positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

There were 961 new cases reported in Scotland, as 17% of first-time tests provided positive results.

Furthermore, the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose by 38 to 487, with 36 of those being treated in intensive care.

Wales

There have been a further 487 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,608.

Public Health Wales said four further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,673.

Northern Ireland

Three further deaths and another 877 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The latest deaths brought the toll recorded by the department to 591.

Almost a third of all confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 6,161 of 21,035, have been reported in the last seven days.