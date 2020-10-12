The prime minister has announced a new three-tier lockdown system in England, designed to make local coronavirus restrictions more easy to understand in different regions.

Despite Covid-19 levels rising across the UK, Boris Johnson said he does "not believe a full national lockdown would be the right course", as he explained the new tier system.

Some parts of England, such as the Liverpool City Region from Wednesday, will enter the 'very high' alert level, which will see hospitality venues ordered to close - among other restrictions.

The prime minister indicated he wants other parts of the North East and North West to be put under into the 'very high' alert level but pointed to resistance from local leaders.

Regulations will be laid in the Commons on Monday and voted upon on Tuesday, Mr Johnson added before insisting the measures will be kept under "constant" review.

Mr Johnson told MPs that the coming weeks and months would "test the mettle" of the country as it faced a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

The 'very high' alert level:

Under the 'very high' alert level will mean, at a minimum, the closure of pubs, bars and other hospitality venues except restaurants.

Local leaders and the government will decide whether further restrictions should be enforced, such as the closure of casinos or tourist attractions.

Cross-household socialising will be banned in all settings, including private gardens, except outdoor public places such as parks, where the rule of six will apply.

There will also be guidance for people to avoid all but essential travel in and out of areas in the 'very high' alert level.

Alcohol can still be served under the 'very high' alert level but it must be purchased with a meal.

Areas under the tightest restrictions will have them reviewed every four weeks.

From Wednesday, in the Liverpool City Region, all hospitality venues except restaurants will be ordered to close, as well as gyms, leisure centres, bookies and casinos.

Non-essential retail, schools and universities will remain open in all alert levels.

The 'medium' alert level:

The 'medium' alert level will be applied across England in areas where there are no additional coronavirus restrictions, leaving the rule of six and hospitality curfews as the base level restrictions.

Mr Johnson said most local lockdown areas in England will be placed into the 'medium' alert level automatically.

Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire and a small area of High Peak will move into the 'high' alert level, along with most other local lockdown areas.

The 'high' alert level:

Under the 'high' alert level indoor household mixing will be banned but people will still be able to meet outdoors, so long as it is in a group of six or less, and hospitality venues will be allowed to remain open.

There is advice for people to minimise their journeys if they live in an area of 'high' alert.

The PM said the 'high' alert level primarily aims to reduce household to household transmission, by preventing all mixing between different households or support bubbles indoors.

Criticisms of the tier system

Sir Keir Starmer said he is "sceptical" whether the Government has a plan to get control of the virus.

He added that it increasingly feels as if Boris Johnson is "several steps behind the curve".

The Labour leader said: "I have to say to the Prime Minister, I am now deeply sceptical that the Government has actually got a plan to get control of this virus, to protect jobs or retain public trust."

He added: "So can the Prime Minister tell us, what reassurance can he give us that these measures today will be sufficient to get the virus under control? "

Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram agreed with the government that his area would go into a strict lockdown but said his calls for more support for workers had been ignored.

Despite the new tier system being implemented to simplify restrictions, they have already been criticised for causing confusion.

Level three restrictions can vary depending on decisions made between local leaders and the government, meaning different areas under level three could have different restrictions.

For example, from Wednesday casinos will close in Liverpool, but that may not be the case when other areas enter level three.

And there has been no explanation as to what the requirement for each alert level will be.

Mr Johnson said infection rates will be used to determine what alert level an area is placed under, but Downing Street said the final decision will be a human one rather than it being triggered by a threshold being passed.

A postcode checker will be launched on the Government's website to advise people what guidance applies to their area.

MPs in the north of England criticised government communication on the tier system as a "shambles" after some said they were not invited to briefings affecting their region.

Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy tweeted: "Just learnt Greater Manchester will be placed into tier 2 restrictions via twitter.

"Apparently there was a government briefing for GM MPs but I can't provide details because I wasn't invited.

"I suspect this is because they don't know where Wigan is. What an absolute shambles."