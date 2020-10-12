Here's how Covid-19 is spreading across England

During a press briefing on Monday, Professors Jonathan Van-Tam, Stephen Powis and the executive medical director of Manchester University's Foundation Trust, Dr Jane Eddleston, showed how coronavirus is spreading across England.

Following a summer where cases dropped, the latest figures prove a new surge began in early September.

North-west England is suffering with an increase in case numbers, as infection rates flow through the age groups.

Initially, the largest number of confirmed cases in the region was in people aged 16 to 29, between September 10 and mid-October, but this has steadily gone up through all age groups and is now impacting heavily on those of pensionable age.

Those in the 16-29 age category are reporting 500 cases in every 100,000 people in recent weeks, with the situation worsening for their elders.

The slide shows how the virus is moving through the age groups.

It is anticipated that this pattern will be seen across the country.

Dr Eddleston urged the public to “respect” the virus due to the “extremely serious” consequences it has for some patients.

She told the press briefing: “The North West has about 40% of all Covid cases at the moment and this is proving very challenging for us.

“Within Greater Manchester, we have seen a threefold increase in the number of patients admitted to intensive care in the last five weeks and an eightfold increase in the number of patients admitted to our hospitals.

“The situation at the moment is that 30% of our critical care beds are taken up with patients with Covid and this is starting to impact on the services we provide for other patients.”

The increase in cases in different regions.

Dr Eddleston added: “I stress to you the importance of us taking this disease extremely seriously.

“We are still finding that a quarter of patients that are admitted to intensive care are still required to go on mechanical ventilator within 24 hours of admission. This is very serious.

“The condition produces a very profound inflammation of the lungs which does have serious consequences for patients and I would ask you all to respect the virus and follow the advice we’re being given.”

The elderly are once again being hit hard by the virus. There are “steep rises” in the number of people over the age of 65 - and especially 85 - being admitted to hospital.

The over 65s are most likely to need hospitalisation.

Prof Powis said: "So the claim that the elderly can somehow be fenced off from risk is wishful thinking."

There are a greater number of people in hospital now than there were in March when the first lockdown restrictions were introduced.

Although the north is seen as the current focus of concern currently. One chart shown to the public indicates the spread from current hotspots to other areas and how quickly the situation is worsening.

The changing pattern caused by spread of Covid-19.

"The dark brown areas indicate the latest data on where things are heating up and you can see that the reach of the dark brown colours is further south into a greater land mass across England," Prof Van Tam said.

Adding: "Pretty much all areas of the UK are now seeing growths in the infection rate."