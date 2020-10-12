The 9,000,000 inhabitants of one Chinese city will all be test for coronavirus this week after nine new cases were linked to a hospital.

Residents of Qingdao in the eastern part of the country had enjoyed two months without any new transmissions being registered, though China has a practice of not reporting asymptomatic cases.

Curbs on travel and business have been lifted but monitors travellers and visitors to public buildings for signs of infection.

Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital is reportedly the source of the infections, caught by eight patients and a family member.

“The whole city will be tested within five days,” it said on its social media account.

Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital. Credit: PA

Overall, China has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, in addition to nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.

China's last reported new cases were in four patients found on August 15 in the north-western city of Urumqi. Since then, travellers arriving into the country have accounted for all new cases.

Qingdao is a busy port city which house the headquarters of bug companies including appliance manufacturer Haier and the Tsingtao brewery. The government gave no indication whether the latest cases had contacts with travel or trade.

Travellers arriving from abroad in China still are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.