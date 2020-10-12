This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week’s audio-only episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince William’s mission to reverse the drastic effects of climate change.Documentary 'Prince William: A Planet for Us All' aired on ITV this week, showing the Prince's environmental work across parts of the UK and Africa.He shared the screen with veteran broadcaster Sir David Attenborough - who also chatted to the Cambridge children this week - ahead of the long awaited launch of the Earthshot prize.Chris and Lizzie are also joined by Lady Isabella Naylor-Leyland who has published a series of diaries she inherited from a childhood friend of the Queen.Her book, 'The Windsor Diaries', details the picnics, parties and wartime worries Alathea Fitzalan Howard shared with a young 'Lilibet'.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.