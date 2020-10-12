The Wanted Singer Tom Parker revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The 32-year-old said the tumour in his brain was inoperable but that he and his wife had decided to go public about the diagnosis.

In an Instagram post he said: "Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

"There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

He added: "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.

"We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey"

He got married to Kesley in 2018 and the pair have a 16-month-old daughter together.

They announced they were expecting a second child in May.

Alongside his Instagram post Mr Parker did an interview with OK! Magazine where he said he was "still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."

Kesley said they had had a "crazy six weeks" after having an inkling something was wrong in July.

Mr Parker added: "I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you."

He had been part of The Wanted since 2009, with band members Jay McGuinness and Max George acting as his ushers at his wedding.