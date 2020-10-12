Lockdown measures across England will be governed by three “Covid Alert Levels” from Wednesday under plans set out by the Prime Minister.

Here's a full list of the areas affected:

Tier 3 - very high level

So far, only the Liverpool City Region has been placed in the highest tier level of the new lockdown rules.

Liverpool City Region

Liverpool

Knowsley

Wirral

St Helens

Sefton

Halton

Gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos will be closed in these areas under agreement with mayor Steve Rotheram.

Pubs and bars must close and only restaurants can continue to operate if they serve substantial meals like a main lunchtime or evening meal. Alcohol can only be served as part of a meal.

People are not permitted to meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble indoors or outdoors, whether at home or in a public space and wedding receptions are cancelled.

However, the Rule of Six applies in open spaces. However, people in tier 3 areas should not travel or stay overnight in another part of the UK, other than for things like work, education, youth services or caring responsibilities.

Tier 2 - high level

In high level areas, people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubbles whether at home or in a public space.

The Rule of Six remains in outside spaces and people should reduce travel where possible, opting to walk or cycle if necessary and avoid busy times on public transport.

The Tier 2 areas are:

Cheshire

Cheshire West and Chester

Cheshire East

Greater Manchester

Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Salford

Rochdale

Oldham

Warrington

Derbyshire

Tintwistle

Padfield

Dinting

St John's

Old Glossop

Whitfield

Simmondley

Gamesley

Howard Town

Hadfield South

Hadfield North

Lancashire

Blackpool

Preston

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

West Yorkshire

Leeds

Bradford

Kirklees

Calderdale

Wakefield

South Yorkshire

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

Sheffield

North East

Newcastle

South Tyneside

North Tyneside

Gateshead

Sunderland

Durham

Northumberland

Tees Valley

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

Darlington

Hartlepool

West Midlands

Birmingham

Sandwell

Solihull

Walsall

Wolverhampton

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City

MPs were briefed on Monday that Greater Manchester is to be on Tier 2 restrictions. However, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy branded the briefing a "shambles" as she and her colleague, Worsley and Eccles MP Barbara Keeley were left off the list.

Ms Nandy said on Twitter: “Just learnt Greater Manchester will be placed into tier 2 restrictions via twitter.

“Apparently there was a government briefing for [Greater Manchester] MPs but I can’t provide details because I wasn’t invited.

“I suspect this is because they don’t know where Wigan is. What an absolute shambles.”

Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said he was “very disappointed” areas in his region were to be classified high risk. Dudley and Coventry remain on tier 1, medium risk.

Mr Street said: “This is not something regional leaders supported, nor what I believed would be happening following extensive conversations over recent days. The region was united, cross-party, in supporting the existing restrictions. We believed continuing these would have been the right call to protect both people’s lives and livelihoods.

“The vast majority of people across the region have been superb in helping stop the spread of coronavirus in recent months. This phenomenal effort under the current restrictions is slowing the rise of infections across the region, and also causing the rate to stabilise in some areas. Overall our relative position in the UK is much improved.

“The most important change between our current restrictions and the new ones announced today is the ban on households mixing in hospitality venues. This is something the latest local epidemiology does not support, and I am disappointed that the Government is pressing ahead with this despite the united view of local leaders.”

Tier 1 - Medium level

All other areas of England remain on national lockdown measures assessed as medium risk.

This means all businesses and venues can continue to operate in a Covid-secure manner other than those that remain closed, such as nightclubs.

Pubs and restaurants are to continue to close at 10pm until 5am but takeaway services are permitted.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open and weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees.

The Rule of Six must be adhered to for gatherings indoors and outdoors and organised indoor sports and exercise classes.