A further 17,234 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 634,920, according to the latest government figures.

The Department for Health and Social Care also confirmed a further 143 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

It is the highest daily figure reported since 164 deaths were reported on June 10 but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over a weekend.

The UK's coronavirus death toll now stands at 43,018.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 87 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,594, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 30 and 96 years old. All but six patients, aged between 72 and 86, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 6 and October 12. Most were on or after October 10.

Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Clinical staff as they care for a patient at the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge Credit: Neil Hall/PA

Wales

There have been a further 764 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,370.

Public Health Wales said five further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,678.

Scotland

A further seven people in Scotland have died after testing positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 1,297, which is 17.2% of the newly tested individuals

Northern Ireland

A further seven coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It brings the Health Department’s total figure for Covid-19 deaths to 598.

The department said four of the deaths occurred within the most recent 24-hour reporting period, and three happened outside of it.

Meanwhile a further 863 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the seven-day total for positive tests to 6,286.

Derry City and Strabane Council area remains the worst hit area, with a case incidence rate of 970 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

A total of 1,461 people have tested positive in Derry City and Strabane region over the seven-day period.

The Health Department also reported that there are currently 150 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, including 23 in intensive care.