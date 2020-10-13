People in England can now check what coronavirus lockdown restrictions apply where they live after the government launched its alert level postcode checker.

Every local authority in England has been designated either 'medium', 'high', or 'very high risk' after Boris Johnson announced a three tier system to simplify varying lockdown rules around the country.

Most areas are considered medium risk, which means they must follow national restrictions including the 'rule of six' and the 10pm curfew on hospitality businesses.

In high risk areas, indoor household mixing is banned, including in private gardens, but people can still meet in outdoor areas such as public parks.

In very high risk areas, all hospitality venues must close, except restaurants, and indoor household mixing is also banned.

Currently only one area is considered very high risk - the Liverpool City Region - but that is likely to change as the pandemic progresses.

To clear up confusion around who must follow what rules, you can use the government's postcode checker.

Only people living in England can use it, as the tier system has not been introduced in any of the other UK nations.