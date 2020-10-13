Covid unemployment: 'I saw 100 people in March. Now, I'm dealing with 600'

"Initially I think I had over 100 people on my caseload. Now we have 600 and something. Just me."

Helen Onyejiji has worked for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for more than 20 years. However she admits the unemployment crisis caused by coronavirus is unlike anything she has witnessed previously.

New figures show unemployment has reached its highest level in three years, with nearly 700,000 people falling out of employment since March.

While others struggle to find employment, Ms Onyejiji's own workload grows as she tries to help people get back into the workforce.

Among the hardest hit, and who she has been helping, are those aged 18 to 24.

Social distancing and the challenges it brings when training new employees mean the younger age group are often overlooked for more experienced employees who require less training.

She said: "It's extremely difficult. A lot of them have finished college or university but they haven't got experience.

"There's no way they can do work experience because of social distancing.

"No employers are ready to take them on as many are still trying to adjust."

It has led to a swell of young people coming to the job centre seeking employment. At her branch in Barking, east London, she was helping 100 young people trying to find work. That's now increased to more than 600.

"Initially it was 100 per person but with this Covid thing, it just keeps on coming, keeps on coming," she said.

The mounting unemployment is having a serious impact on the wellbeing of those affected, Ms Onyejiji said.

"In the job centre, I'm not just the work coach, you're either the doctor, the nurse, the counsellor. There's so many things you have to do with these customers.

"Sometimes they come in and they come with their head sunken down and they can't even look at you.

"But by the time they leave, you try and lift them up and encourage them on what to do on a daily basis."

