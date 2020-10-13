Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Juventus forward has been on international duty with Portugal, playing in a friendly against Spain and most recently against France in the Nations League on Sunday.

The 35-year-old is said to be asymptomatic and "doing well" and will isolate following his test.

A post on Ronaldo's Twitter from Monday night shows him and the rest of the international team out for food together.

But the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) said no further positive tests have been reported in the squad, due to take on Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday.

The PFF confirmed in a statement: "Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.