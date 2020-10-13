Peru has opened Machu Picchu for the first time in seven months for a single visitor who has been stranded in the country since March.

The 15th-century Inca site has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic but was opened for Jesse Takayama, a Japanese tourist who has been stranded in Peru for months.

Mr Takayama posted on his Instagram account: “The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeee."

He added: "I thought I couldn't go anymore, but everyone asked the village mayor and the government.

"I was allowed to go super special”

The 26-year-old boxing instructor has been stranded in the country since mid-March and has living in the town of Aguas Calientes, on the slopes of the mountains near the site.

Peru’s Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra on Monday said: “He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter.”

He added that Mr Takayama visited the Inca site with Machu Picchu’s head of the park.

Credit: AP

The site is still not open, despite Mr Takayama's visit, Peru is understood to be working on a plan to reopen the UNESCO World Heritage Site in November.

In a normal year, Machu Picchu receives around 2,500 visitors every day.

Due to the pandemic, it is understood only a third of the usual amount of people will be able to visit, with social distancing in place throughout.