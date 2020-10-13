British Gymnastics' under-fire chief executive has announced she will retire from the role in December amid escalating allegations of bullying and abuse within the domestic sport.

Jane Allen's resignation comes after ITV News revealed a series of abuse allegations from junior to elite gymnasts, with former-Olympic competitors speaking out too of their "traumatic" experiences at the hands of their coaches from a young age.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Amy Tinkler revealed last week to ITV News that she would "give up her medal" to have not gone through what she had in British Gymnastics.

In a statement, Ms Allen described the recent developments as “extremely difficult” and pledged her continued support for the Whyte Review, a joint UK Sport and Sport England investigation established in August to address the mounting claims.

However, she said she will "look back on my time with British Gymnastics with great pride for the growth and success we have sustained over a ten-year period".

In an interview with BBC Sport, Ms Allen said her choice to leave was "my decision. It's part of my retirement plan. I've had the support of the board, and nobody else has played a hand in this decision."

She added: "While these last three months have been devastating to me, I don't believe that that should absolutely define the last 10 years."In a statement, sports governing body British Gymnastics said: "After over ten years with British Gymnastics, Jane Allen MBE is to retire as Chief Executive in December. An interim Chief Executive will be announced in the near future."

The statement continued: "Jane Allen joined British Gymnastics from Gymnastics Australia in early 2010. During her time in the role she delivered a period of significant transition in which British Gymnastics restructured, rebranded and revised its strategic priorities, leading to an increase in participants at both a grassroots and elite level."

"She has also played an important role in lifting the profile of British Gymnastics by working with the international gymnastics community to help guide and grow the sport worldwide. Under Jane’s leadership World and European Championships have been hosted within the UK with the event in 2015 in Glasgow being credited as ‘one of the best ever’."

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the sport for the work they do to help our members succeed both at an elite and grassroots level."

"The Whyte Review will be an important step forward for gymnastics and other sports struggling to deal effectively with these issues. It is vital that this happens in a fair and transparent manner for all parties and I pledge my support to helping the sport to do that."