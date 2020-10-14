American Voices: New Yorkers on Trump, Covid and the US election

In the first of a series of short films, ITV News asks Americans how they are feeling ahead of the US presidential election.

Is President Trump good for the US or has his stance on Covid cost lives? Is his rival Joe Biden really controlled by the left? Or does he offer a solution to a divided nation?

Dr Calvin Sun, an ER doctor who was on the frontline of New York's Covid crisis in New York, and Guy Caligiuri, owner of the Pizza Parlour in New York's Long Island, differ on which direction their country needs to take on November 3.

Every day, Dr Sun was in a different emergency room as New York reeled from coronavirus.

Hospitals resembled "war zones" and one consultant even died during Dr Sun's shift.

The lack of PPE meant he was forced to wear a ski jacket, ski googles and plastic bags while working to help treat those worst hit by the virus.

"This nation has a robust response to any sort of disaster, especially a pandemic," says Dr Sun.

"And that system was not activated... I don't care enough what he thinks or how he respects us.

"What I do care is that that system wasn't activated and because it wasn't activated I've lost colleagues and friends and family members."

The president's response has left Dr Sun worried about the possibility of another four years of a Trump administration.

Lives were lost because of his inadequacies, he says, and he fears if another wave hits the city it could leave New York in a far worse position.

Contrast his reaction to Mr Caligiuri, who saw his business of 43 years hit hard by coronavirus closures in the city.

Mr Caligiuri's business collapsed as footfall fell in the city.

However, he thinks Trump has dealt with Covid-19 "as well as anybody could have".

An avid supporter of the president, Mr Caligiuri proudly flies a Trump flag outside his pizza parlour.

Mr Trump caught wind of it and tweeted his support for his business, leading to rallies outside the eaterie.

But for Mr Caligiuri, the next response to the pandemic must be to get the country back to the way it was.

"Prioritising opening up the economy and getting things back the way they were," he says.

"No masks, let's just do it. And that's what I think we have to do. It might even be too late."