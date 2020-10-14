The Prime Minister has expressed "disappointment" that talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal have not made more progress, just a day ahead of the deadline.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly asserted that any agreement needs to be wrapped up before the EU Council meeting on October 15.

Speaking just hours ahead of the deadline, Downing Street said Boris Johnson "looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council".

Following a call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel, the PM has said he will reflect on the outcome of this week's EU summit and then set out the UK's next steps.

Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen signing the Agreement on the Withdrawal. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson has not shied away from suggesting he could walk away from the negotiating table if no agreement on a trade deal is reached by the time of the summit meeting starting in Brussels on Thursday.

Following the PM's call with EU leaders, a No 10 spokesperson said: "The prime minister noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks.

"The prime minister said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council and would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps in the light of his statement of September 7."

Earlier on Wednesday, the PM's official spokesperson told a Westminster briefing "some progress" had been made in talks but that "differences" remains around points like fisheries.