Covid-19 cases rise by 19,724 and UK coronavirus death toll increases by 137

A further 19,724 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 654,644.

The Department of Health also said 137 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of 9am on Wednesday.

The UK's coronavirus death toll now stands at 43,155, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 68 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,662, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 48 and 98 years old. All but four patients, aged between 65 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 2 and October 13.

Eight other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

A woman wearing a face mask carries shopping past a face covering display at Innisfree Newsagents in Belfast Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Wales

There have been a further 946 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 32,316.

Public Health Wales said 10 further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,688.

The latest figures from Wales comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that people living in Covid-19 hotspots in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will be banned from coming into Wales.

Mr Drakeford said the government was looking to introduce the restrictions by 6pm on Friday, should Boris Johnson not bring in his own measures to the same effect before that date.

He added that he has already spoken to Scotland's First Minister who is in support of the move Welsh Government are taking.

Mark Drakeford said the Welsh government will ban non-essential travel from Covid hotspots after he had not heard back from the PM. Credit: PA

Scotland

There were 1,429 new Covid cases reported in Scotland, as 16.4% of first-time tests provided positive results.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus has risen to 570 with 49 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

A further four people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland also confirmed 1,217 more positive cases have been reported in the last 24-hour period.

A total of 6,538 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 6,693 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll has risen to 602, but that figure is said to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures from Northern Ireland come as schools, pubs and restaurants will close for two weeks in a bid to halt the spiralling infection rates.