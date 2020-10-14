Greater Manchester is poised to be moved to Tier Three of England's Covid rules, the highest level available, ITV News understands.

Reports suggest the government's Joint Biosecurity Centre's "Gold command" task force have signed off the change but it awaits confirmation from Downing Street on Thursday.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said he "expects" Greater Manchester to be moved from Tier Two to Tier Three on Thursday, following the Downing Street meeting.

"My clear understanding is that ministers and their medical advisors do think this is the right way forward and the prime minister does have the power to impose it [tougher measures], so I think he will," Robert Peston said.

Merseyside is currently the only area of England under Tier Three restrictions which have caused pubs, bars, betting shops, casinos and gyms in the area to be closed.

As the areas of England under tougher measures look set to increase and with Northern Ireland set for a short lockdown, Robert Peston believes more areas of the UK could soon be facing tougher restrictions.

“I do however think much more severe measures in the UK are coming and probably coming more or less everywhere, but not necessarily all at the same time," he said.

Following the news that Greater Manchester is poised for more severe restrictions, the region's mayor, Andy Burnham, took to Twitter to say that he had not been informed of the potential toughening of Covid measures.

Mr Burnham said the reported plans had not been communicated to local leaders in a "briefing" with government representatives on Wednesday evening.

He added: "Media told first once again."

Mr Burnham described the media speculation as a "government briefing" - where members of the press are leaked information in advance of official announcement.

The Labour mayor said local leaders' "position has not changed" in apparent reference to a joint statement released earlier on Wednesday opposing moving the area into Tier Three.

Mr Burnham said in press conference earlier on Wednesday that the region would consider a legal challenge if the government made the move to Tier Three lockdown.

He said if the area were to come under the measures it would be "by imposition, not consent".

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said the whole of the country should be placed under a short lockdown in a bid to stop spiralling coronavirus cases, rather than placing individual locations under tougher measures.

However, at Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson reiterated his belief that the "regional approach" of tiered measures can "bring down the R [rate of infection] and bring down the virus".

The prime minister said nobody in the UK wants to a see a return of "the disaster of a national lockdown" and he'll "do whatever it takes to fight this virus and to defeat" Covid-19.

However, speaking on ITV's Peston on Wednesday night, Cabinet minister George Eustice said that while a 'circuit-break" lockdown had previously been judged to be the wrong decision, the government was not ruling it out in the future.

It is not the first time the mayor has slammed the government over its handling of localised Covid restrictions, in particular its communication of potential changes.

Amid reports last week of plans to temporarily close pubs in the region, Mr Burnham said the government was "destroying trust" by "not telling us about their real plans".