In Pictures: Winning snaps from Wildlife Photographer of Year awards

A tigress hugging a tree and a profile photograph of a young probosicis monkey are among the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
The Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the Natural History Museum and a keen photographer herself, announced the winner in the London tourist attraction’s famous Hintze Hall.
Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov scooped the prestigious Natural History Museum prize with his image The Embrace, showing a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree.
Here are some of the category-winning images: