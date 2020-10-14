Donald Trump's teenage son Barron has contracted Covid, but has since tested negative for the virus.

In a statement entitled "my personal experience with Covid-19", first lady Melania Trump revealed the couple's son initially tested negative before then testing positive for the virus.

She went on to say he has since, once more, tested negative.

The first lady said the 14-year-old had shown "no symptoms" adding: "Luckily he is a strong teenager."

Both the president and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the month and consequently went into isolation.

Mr Trump was hospitalised for a brief time but has since returned to the White House and was back on the campaign trail for this week claiming he feels "immune" from coronavirus.