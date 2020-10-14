Video report by Video Producer Natalia Jorquera

When it comes to recycling, the UK just doesn’t have the infrastructure to deal with the volume of waste we produce. Millions of tonnes of rubbish are shipped overseas every year, meaning waste management has grown into a multi-billion-pound global industry.But what is being sent abroad doesn't have to be reported to the authorities, paving the way for dodgy dealings.

Sri Lanka recently returned 21 containers packed full of bandages, body parts and other hazardous waste to the UK after they were illegally shipped.And it's just one of the many countries becoming tired of being the world’s dumping ground.