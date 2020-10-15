With Covid cases, hospital admissions and sadly deaths on the rise again, the whole country is now facing tighter coronavirus restrictions.

But is a National lockdown on the cards?

The new 3 tier system divides the country into medium, high or very high alert levels. Depending on which category you are, depends on the level of restrictions.

NHS Providers is the body that represents health trusts, Saffron Cordery is its deputy chief executive: “Things are becoming incredibly stretched and incredibly strained. Hospitals are seeing a huge increase in the number of Covid patients.

“In Liverpool for example there’s more than 250 covid in-patients,” she added.

In Manchester there is a threefold increase in the occupancy in ICU beds and if you look across the whole of the north of England that goes up to a seven fold increase so we are seeing a huge surge in the level of demand. Saffron Cordery - Deputy Chief Executive, NHS Providers

One NHS whistleblower told us: “We have Covid patients again, so many of us are on tenterhooks.”

“Three colleagues died of Covid, a nurse, a doctor and a support worker,” she sighed.

“It’s been a terrifying time for all of us ward based staff. We thought that we were putting our lives on the line, and we didn't know who would be next.”

Meanwhile it is lives verses livelihoods.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard and bars in places like Bolton, that have already been under local lockdowns, now face an uncertain future again.

Rebecca Brayshaw, runs her family business, the Little Bolton Town Hall says “This our lives, this is our everything”.

“Of course, nobody wants people to die, and of course, nobody wants the NHS overwhelmed.” she said.

“But longer term there's a much bigger problem coming our way. And a lot more people will suffer”

Scotland and Wales are closing their borders to people from UK hotspots.

Northern Ireland has announced a ‘circuit break’ lockdown.

The Prime Minister is coming under increasing pressure to implement a two week ‘circuit breaker’ this month.

Professor Carl Heneghan, Director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine: “The government's caught in the middle of two opposing views.

“One is saying that we should suppress the virus. And in doing that, you need very, very restrictive measures.

“The second is saying, look, we have to learn to live with the virus, keep our economy open, minimise social disruption, and in that, find a way through.”

