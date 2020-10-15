Large parts of England, including the capital London, are moving up to the 'high' Covid alert level - tier two - amid swiftly rising coronavirus cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that, along with London, Essex, York, Elmbridge, Barrow in Furness , North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will all have their coronavirus restrictions tightened.

In each area, indoor household meetings will be banned from midnight on Friday, on top of the restrictions already in place.

Mr Hancock said discussions are "ongoing" with local leaders in Greater Manchester and Lancashire on moving them from the high to very high alert level.

Which areas are moving into tier 2?

London

Essex

Elmbridge

Barrow in Furness

York

North East Derbyshire

Chesterfield

Erewash

Greater Manchester had been expected to move into the very high alert level - tier three - meaning all hospitality venues except restaurants would be closed and indoor household mixing would be banned.

But a call between Greater Manchester leaders and Downing Street officials concluded with no agreement being reached on new restrictions.

There will be further meetings later today.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said "final conversations" with ministers are still ongoing but the capital will move into tier two, meaning indoor household mixing will be banned from midnight Friday.

Leaders from each region have been locked in talks with ministers in a bid to secure extra funding for their respective areas but in public the government has been resisting pressure to announce more support.

MPs and scientists have been critical of the tiered approach, saying the restrictions do not go far enough to stop the spread of coronavirus and have been calling for a "circuit breaker" lockdown instead.